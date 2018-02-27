Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2018: Schedule and rules announced

International sailing photography competition Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2018 will take place one month earlier than usual

The ninth edition of the Mirabaud competition will take place in Lorient, on 22-23 October 2018 -one month earlier than usual – due to the dates adopted by the Yacht Racing Forum  shortly before the start of the Route du Rhum.

 

Calendar:

  • Photographers are invited to submit their image, taken between 13 October 2017 and 12 September 2018.
  • Photos must be submitted by 12 September 2018 at midnight.
  • The 80 best images will be pre-selected by a panel of three international photographers and published on the competition website on 18 September. Public votes will be open between September 18 and October 10.
  • The twenty best images chosen by the international jury will be announced on 1 October, then exhibited at the Yacht Racing Forum in Lorient, France, on 22-23 October, in the presence of the main personalities of the sailing world.
  • The winner of the competition will be celebrated in public. Prize money and other prizes will be divided between the winners. Two “secondary” prizes will also be awarded: the Yacht Racing Forum Award (selected by delegates attending the conference) and the Public Award (based on public votes).

The competition rules have also been adapted following a consultation process with some of the biggest names in sailing photography. Here is an excerpt from the main updates (the detailed rules can be found here):

  • Photographs taken from a helicopter, drone or selfie stick are accepted.
  • Photos extracted from videos are not accepted.
  • Photos can be digitally superimposed.
  • The subject of the photograph must have a direct and obvious link with yacht racing.
  • The international jury will be made up of five to seven members. They will vote on a rate card and also talk to each other to determine the winners.

 