Mystery of ‘ghost ship’ discovered on a Cornish beach is solved

The 'ghost ship' has been identified as RMAS Appleby, which broke free from its moorings and drifted across the Camel Estuary
Mystery surrounded the so called ‘ghost ship’ when it ran aground on a beach on the north coast of Cornwall.
No crew were on board and the boat didn’t run, leaving some baffled as to how it got there.
But now the mystery has been solved.
The ‘ghost ship’ has been identified as RMAS Appleby – a former Aberdovey-class fleet tender with the Royal Maritime Auxiliary Service.
Rusting ‘ghost ship’ to be restored for new Liverpool-Wales ferry service
It is reported to have broken free from its moorings at nearby Padstow before floating down the Camel Estuary.
It eventually ran aground on a beach between Rock and Daymer Bay on the north Cornwall coast.
The appearance of the ship prompted many locals to reach for their cameras when it beached last month.
The 80-tonne vessel was eventually re-floated on the high tide and taken back to Padstow.
The Appleby was built in 1965.
It was constructed by the Cheshire shipyard Isaac Pimblott & Sons.
The Northwich company that closed its shipyard in 1971.
