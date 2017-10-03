New 85-metre concept superyacht from the firm that built Sailing Yacht A

The striking superyacht is the first collaboration between German yacht builder Nobiskrug and the British naval architects Winch Design

The builders of Sailing Yacht A, Nobiskrug, has unveiled a new 85-metre superyacht at the Monaco Yacht Show.

The motor yacht has been designed inside and out by the award winning British company, Winch Design, and marks the first collaboration between the two iconic firms.

The yet unnamed project has an edgy and modern feel, with a striking dark blue hull and snow-white superstructure.

The superyacht has five decks, with plenty of room for entertaining and leisure.

There is a 6-metre pool, spa area with massage room, sauna and Jacuzzi, as well as a party space, extensive sunbathing and relaxing areas and a sports deck with a bar and huge TV screen on board.

Two tenders, a ski boat and a host of water toys are cleverly hidden below the foredeck.

A full beam beach club with fold down balconies on both sides connects directly to the swim platform, giving 180° access to the sea and features two grand staircases to the expansive main deck on either side.

Inside, there are up to eight cabins, which lead through to an open plan dining room, with an expandable table to seat up to 14 guests.

A cinema/playroom as well as multiple exterior dining and bar areas can be found across the decks.

The main salon has a 270° view and an office/conference room.

Commenting on the new concept, the managing director of Nobiskrug, Holger Kahl, said: “We are delighted to partner with the renowned Winch Design studio and present this inspiring 85-metre superyacht design – the result of our exceptional cooperation”.

Head of yacht exteriors at Winch Design, Andreas Iseli, commented: “This 85-metre concept marks our first collaboration with Nobiskrug and we are proud to finally reveal the result of the team’s hard work.”