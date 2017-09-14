New End to Season Event: Solent Longhaul Race takes place on 30th September 2017

Replacing the cancelled Perranporth heats of the RYA ThunderCat Racing Championship is a long haul race across the Solent. The event will take place on the 30th September from Warsash

Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun… the teams will be racing over 80 miles… true grit and determination will show the amazing courage and competition these racers have in a 4m inflatable boat!

Boats will be launched and recovered at Warsash, and the Racing will start from Lepe buoy opposite Lepe beach. Going down to Sconce buoy opposite Hurst Castle and up to Gurnard buoy, Gurnard, IOW. 2 1/2 laps.

There will also be a chance to celebrate at the end of season party being held at The Rising Sun Pub on Warsash foreshore from 19:00

Continues below…

The event, which was organised at short notice, was put together by:

Vee Ganjavian for organising the course,

Shelley Jory-Leigh for taking charge of the land base venues,

Danielle Strawford for taking on the safety and race organisation,

Southampton ABPorts and Hamble Harbour authorities

Gemini Marine UK

The Rising Sun Pub at Warsash

The Warsash Sailing Club

RYA for giving us the correct permissions

Everyone else offering to help.

For more details about this event, visit the the dedicated event page on the ThunderCat Racing website at: http://www.thundercatracing.com/solent-longhaul-warsash