New licence introduced for boat renting in the UK

The Canal and River Trust, which manages much of the UK's waterways, has introduced a new letting licence in the wake of more people living on rented boats

Owners of static rented boat now have to apply for a static letting licence.

The Canal and River Trust said it has introduced the measure to ensure the “safety of the increasing number of people living on rented boats.”

“We are responding to the numbers of boats for rent in London and further afield as people try to find alternatives to rising housing costs,” said the trust in a media release.

“A second market has sprung up with the advent of website letting sites which regularly feature listings of boats for rent, while anecdotal evidence from boaters shows that it’s becoming more common,” it added.

The static letting licence, which was introduced yesterday (12 June), will cover all types of boat rental, including long-term renting, Airbnb-style short breaks, and overnight stays.

The boat owner will need to have a permanent mooring and should talk to their local planning authority to see if planning permission is needed.

The price will be the same as for the trust’s current Self-Drive Holiday Hire licence – which costs from £1,349.40 per year, and increases with boat size.

The static letting licence has more rigorous requirements to make sure that both the boat is safe and that potential renters are fully briefed before spending a night on board.

Boat owners will be required to have: proof of adequate insurance; a Non-Private Boat Safety Scheme Certificate; a detailed handover document including emergency procedures and contact numbers; a Landlord Gas Safety Certificate; and written permission from their mooring provider.

Continued below…

Alongside this the trust will be introducing a new process for dealing with boat owners who may be breaching the terms of their licence by renting out their boat.

If a boat is suspected of being rented out illicitly the trust will contact the registered licence holder, as well as hand posting letters onto the boat itself to alert tenants.

The licence holder will be given 28 days to clarify the situation, cease trading if appropriate, or apply for a static letting licence.

After this period their licence will be revoked if they continue to rent out their boat.

The trust’s boating strategy and engagement manager, Matthew Symonds, said: “Living afloat can be a great lifestyle choice but too often there are frightening accidents, from carbon monoxide poisoning to fires and boats sinking.”

“Boat owners may not be aware that they have greater responsibilities to tenants than they would if they were using the boat themselves, and it’s vital that those renting boats are protected by more rigorous standards to ensure they are safe,” he continued.

The move is being backed by British Marine.

Chief officer of membership & services at British Marine, Sarah Dhanda, commented: “We support the Canal & River Trust’s decision to introduce this new licence. This new approach provides reassurance for all customers, by raising safety standards in line with those that our members already abide by”.