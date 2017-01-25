New long range point of contact for UK Coastguard

From 1 February 2017, there will be new UK Coastguard emergency numbers for long range search and rescue
For decades the UK Coastguard at Falmouth has been the point of contact for long range search and rescue.
Now, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has announced that the National Maritime Operations Centre (NMOC) at Fareham will take over this role.
The change is as a result of the reorganisation of HM Coastguard to a national network.
From Wednesday, 1 February 2017, new numbers for long range search and rescue will go live.
They are:
UK Coastguard long range point of contact +44 (0)344 382 0025
UK Coastguard medical advice and/or assistance +44 (0)344 382 0026
ukmrcc@hmcg.gov.uk
The MCA is stressing that these numbers do not replace the usual way of contacting the coastguard locally.
In a statement, the MCA said: “HM Coastguard has always played a prominent and significant role in long range Search and Rescue.”
“Before the Nationalisation of the UK Coastguard, Falmouth was the centre to contact, their telephone number and email address were widely published and carried by mariners throughout the world.”
“Following the reorganisation of HM Coastguard to a National Network with its centre at the National Maritime Operations Centre (NMOC) in Fareham this proud tradition continues,” continued the statement.
“The (new) numbers will go live on Wednesday 1 February 2017 and are intended as a point of contact for international and long range communications.”
“They do not replace standard means of contacting the Coastguard locally under the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS),” concluded the statement.
Family in Atlantic rescue drama offer $10k to get their yacht back
The Coombes family lost everything when they were forced to abandon Dove II in the mid Atlantic just before Christmas.…
Missing sailor made his own way home after falling overboard
A major air and sea search was carried out along the Barrenjoey Headland in New South Wales, Australia after the…
One dead after an explosion on the Manhattan Bridge container ship
An investigation is underway after an explosion on the Manhattan Bridge left one crew member dead and another with serious…
Advice for first time cruisers from those who’ve been there!
Is one of your plans this year to give up life on land and cruise long term? YBW has asked…