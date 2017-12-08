First look at the new Princess V60 launching in Spring 2018

The Plymouth-based luxury boat builder has released details of the Princess V60 - the latest addition to its V Class range



Princess Yachts has unveiled the details of its latest addition to the V Class range, the Princess V60.

Set to launch in Spring 2018, the 19.7 metre yacht will reportedly be able to reach speeds of 38 knots† at half load.

The sleek design features the Princess standard deep-V hull, which the company claims offers more fuel efficiency and interior space.

Inside, the new V60 has a contemporary design, with meticulous attention to detail.

An electric sliding sunroof is fitted in the open-plan saloon to maximise natural light, alongside a U-shaped sofa. The saloon leads to the galley where there is another L-shaped sofa and a folding dining table.

Sliding doors open out to the large cockpit, which boasts a wetbar complete with a barbecue and coolbox. The luxury yacht also comes with a generous foredeck.

The Princess V60 can accommodate six guests in three cabins – a master with a private ensuite, a double cabin and starboard twin cabin. A single crew cabin with ensuite and storage is also available as an option.

The boat displaces about 27.2 tonnes, and has a fuel capacity of 3250 litres. She is also equipped with two 1200mhp MAN V8 1200 diesel engines.

The V Class addition will hit the water in Spring 2018, with her global debut date yet to be announced.

Layout

Hardtop

Main Deck

Lower Deck

PRINCIPAL BOAT DIMENSIONS

Length overall (inc. pulpit) 62’11” / 19.17m

Length overall (excl. pulpit) 62’1″ / 18.92m

Beam 16’0″ / 4.87m

Draft (at full load) approx. 5’0″ / 1.5m

Displacement approx. (lightship) 27.2 tonnes

Fuel capacity 3250 litres / 715 gal / 858 USG

Water capacity 530 litres / 116 gal / 159 USG

Hot Water calorifiers 73 litres / 16 gal / 19 USG

Black water tank 250 litres / 55 gal / 66 USG