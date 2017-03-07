Night rescue for broken down dive boat in Pentland Firth

Engine failure left the dive boat, MV Karin, stranded in Pentland Firth in the north of Scotland. They were given a tow by the crew of Longhope RNLI

A dive boat, which broke down in the Pentland Firth and was drifting east of Stroma in north Scotland, has been rescued by Longhope RNLI.

The 23-metre MV Karin suffered engine failure at around 1900 on 6 March 2017. At the time, three crew were on board.

The skipper alerted the UK Coastguard, and the volunteer crew of Longhope RNLI were scrambled.

A nearby fishing boat, Vest Viking, also altered course and was standing by to assist if needed.

At the time, sea conditions in the Pentland Firth were described as moderate.

Once the lifeboat arrived at the scene, a tow was established.

As the vessels made their way towards Orkney, the crew of MV Karine managed to restart their engines and proceed independently.

The tow was released and the lifeboat escorted the dive boat back to the most sheltered waters of Scapa Flow.

Commenting on the rescue, the deputy coxswain at Longhope RNLI, Angus Budge, said: “We were very pleased to be able to assist a local boat. It all went smoothly and we are proud to have Callum Heddle, one of our newest volunteer crewmembers, aboard on his first shout.”

MV Karin continued to Stromness and the lifeboat returned to station and was ready for service again at 22.25.