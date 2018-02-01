Nine people rescued from RIB in the English Channel after a night adrift

Nine people on an open RIB were rescued in the middle of the English Channel by Eastbourne and Dungeness lifeboats after the boat got into difficulties

The casualties had been adrift all night in severe weather conditions when they were rescued. The RNLI reported that the passengers on board were in need of urgent medical assessment.

The Eastbourne and Dungeness lifeboats assisted in the rescue, which took place 26 miles east of Sovereign Harbour. It has not been confirmed why the nine people on board were at sea.

Earlier in the day, Dungeness and Dover lifeboats, along with coastguard rescue helicopter 163 were tasked to search for the RIB in the busy shipping lanes of the English Channel.

Once located, the casualties were transferred to Dungeness lifeboat which speeded to Sovereign Harbour so the group could get medical assessments as quickly as possible. Upon arrival, the nine casualties were passed to waiting Border Force officers, police and ambulance personnel.

Eastbourne lifeboat took the RIB under tow and arrived later at Sovereign Harbour. The harbour is located to the east of the town of Eastbourne.