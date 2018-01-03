Ocean Safety offers training, demos and free life raft and lifejacket checks during open days

Ocean Safety will run on-board equipment demonstrations, life raft training and experts will be on hand to check items including life rafts and lifejackets during February open days

Ocean Safety will be hosting open days in February where yacht owners can see demonstrations of essential safety equipment and bring their own on-board serviceable items including life rafts and lifejackets for inspection by Ocean Safety’s team of experts.

Ocean Safety will open its doors to customers at its Southampton depot on Saturday 3 February and Sunday 4 February 2018. Ocean Safety Glasgow and Plymouth will run similar events on Saturday 3 February.

Visitors to the Southampton open day will also see and can take part in flare demonstrations and personal AIS recovery systems demonstrations.

The open days provide a valuable way for boat owners to check their onboard safety equipment is in good working order before the season kicks off and to familiarise themselves with new safety products via the demos.

Ocean Safety supplies, services and hires marine safety equipment including life rafts, lifejackets, EPIRBs and fire extinguishers

The company is inviting the public to turn up to watch general demonstrations, which will be held throughout the events. Customers wanting their own life raft inflated or equipment opened and checked are required to make an appointment. Items can then be left for servicing and can be collected at a later date.

Visitors will need to book a time slot for their life raft inspection and demonstration by calling Emily at Ocean Safety on 02380 720800 or emailing ebatchelor@3sisafety.com.

General manager, Alistair Hackett says: “We are repeating the successful open days that we have held regularly in the past. Boat owners and crews appreciate one-to-one advice and guidance. It is very interesting for them to see a life raft being inflated for example, because hopefully not many of them have ever had to use one in anger.”

A full running order of events during the open days is now available on Ocean Safety’s website.

The open days in Southampton run from 10am to 4pm.