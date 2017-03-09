Oceanco’s 120-metre resort motor yacht, Amara

Could this be the ultimate ship for entertaining family and friends? Custom yacht builder, Oceanco unveils its resort yacht, Amara

The custom superyacht builder, Oceanco has revealed its latest yacht, Amara.

The 120-metre vessel aims to provide “unparalleled living and entertainment facilities for up to 20 guests”.

Amara has been designed in collaboration with Sam Sorgiovanni Designs, based in Freemantle, Western Australia.

He has previously designed the 75.5-metre Anastasia and the 88.5-metre Nirvana for Oceanco clients.

“In designing the exterior lines of Amara, I wanted to portray a very strong and muscular form that was progressive in design but with a timeless appeal,” explained Sorgiovanni.

Amara’s long bow accentuates the vessel’s generous proportions.

The lower level deck opens up to reveal an expansive beach club resort that offers three-way access to the sea; port, starboard and aft.

Also on this deck is a comprehensive wellness area with banya, hammam, beauty treatment lounge and a cinema experience for 16 guests.

A waterfall from the upper deck cascades down into the main deck swimming pool.

And the main deck is party central, featuring a stunning pool bar, opening balconies and large entertainment areas.

The upper deck has an outstanding owner’s apartment, with a private plunge pool and open-air aft deck dining for 20+ people.

The gym is located on the bridge deck.

For intimate gatherings there are two Majilis-style areas aboard.

In addition to the cinema on the lower deck, there is a quixotic cabana style open-air cinema on the sun deck.

For young guests and those young at heart, there is a climbing wall and water slides.

Inside, Arama boasts a contemporary interior, with natural timber, stone and textural carpets and fabrics.

Oceanco says Amara reflects the shipbuilder’s “applied evolutionary thinking, allowing clients to shape their way of life onboard”.