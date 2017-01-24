One dead after an explosion on the Manhattan Bridge container ship

An investigation is underway after an explosion on the Manhattan Bridge left one crew member dead and another with serious burns

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is examining the Manhattan Bridge container ship after a fatal explosion left one man dead.

The vessel was docking at the Felixstowe Container Terminal when the incident happened in the vessel’s boiler room.

One crew member died as a result of the explosion. Another is receiving treatment in hospital for serious burns.

The accident happened at around 11pm on 19 January 2017.

In a statement released yesterday, the MAIB said: “The MAIB has started an investigation into last week’s auxiliary boiler explosion in the engine room of the container vessel Manhattan Bridge.”

“The vessel was berthing at Felixstowe Container Terminal at the time. One crew member died and another sustained serious injuries.”

The noise of the explosion could be heard by residents living close to the Port of Felixstowe.

Speaking to the Ipswich Star, Mark Mitchell said: “I was standing at my front door having last smoke before going to bed then I heard the explosion clearly in the distance, my wife who was in bed also heard it through the double glazing.”

Baz O’Connell lives opposite the port.

“There was just a very loud bang. You hear noises all the time where they drop containers but this was a much louder noise than normal,” he told the BBC.

“I live in a caravan opposite the docks so it woke me up,” he added.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Police were called to the Port of Felixstowe at 11:45pm last night, Thursday 19 January, to reports of an incident in the boiler room of a ship that was docking.”

“One person has sadly died as a result of this incident and another is currently in hospital receiving treatment. The death is not being treated as suspicious and there will be a joint investigation between the Police and the Maritime and Coastguard agency,” the spokesman added.

The Manhattan Bridge container ship was built in 2015 and sails under the flag of Japan.

Its home port is listed as Kobe.