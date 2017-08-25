Plans unveiled to build the world’s biggest sailing cargo ship

Lloyd's Register has announced it is joining the project to build the world's biggest sailing cargo ship - Quadriga

Plans to build the world’s biggest sailing cargo ship have been announced by the German firm, Sailing Cargo.

The 558-foot vessel called Quadriga will be able to carry up to 2,000 cars.

The UK-based marine classification specialist, Lloyd’s Register, has also stated that it is joining the ambitious project.

Writing on its website, Lloyd’s said the vessel will be capable of sailing at between 10 and 12 knots.

It is planned that this speed will be increased to up to 16 knots in the coming years.

Quadriga will have four DynaRig masts, similar to those used on the iconic Maltese Falcon yacht.

The ship will operate on hybrid propulsion with sails and diesel-electric engines, and an optional battery system for peak loads.

Lloyd’s Register said that wind-assisted propulsion “offers a realistic option for introducing renewable power into shipping.”

The industry is facing significant changes if it is to meet the requirements of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Lloyd’s said low carbon ships have to enter the fleet by 2030 to ensure emissions are reduced.

The founder of the Quadriga project, Uwe Köhler, said: “We must do the right thing for the future of our industry; the Quadriga project combines traditionally proven systems with cutting edge technology and aims to provide a solution to reduce CO2 emissions.”

Lloyd’s Register said that through consultancy during the design and specification stage of the world’s biggest sailing cargo ship, along with supervision during the build, it will ensure that Quadriga complies with “the highest technical, safety and environmental standards”.