Plymouth prepares for The Transat bakerly’s return

Skippers taking part in The Transat bakerly will arrive in Plymouth on 24 April before the race begins early next month.

Final preparations are being made in the historic maritime city of Plymouth ahead of the start of The Transat bakerly.

The world famous yacht race will see the sailors race 3,000 nautical miles across the Atlantic from Plymouth to New York.

Residents and visitors are being encouraged to welcome the skippers when they start arriving in the city between 9am and 11am on Sunday 24 April.

Yachts will be docked at Plymouth Yacht Haven and Sutton Harbour Marina until the start of the race on 2 May.

During the first May Bank Holiday weekend, residents and visitors and will be able to kick-back and relax in the bars and restaurants whilst enjoying a feast of entertainment including a Race Village, a brand new Ocean City Blues N Jazz Festival, air and firework displays as well as street entertainment.

Located on West Pier and Commercial Wharf, The Transat bakerly Race Village will be open from Friday 29 April until Monday 2 May, 10am to 5pm daily.

It will host a number of sailing themed stalls, including the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, the official UK race charity. Visitors can also take part in a “Get Your Kit On” competition with a chance to win great prizes.

The Ocean City Blues N Jazz Festival will take place in The Barbican on Saturday 30 April: 12pm to 10.30pm, Sunday 1 May: 12pm to 5pm and Monday 2 May: 12pm to 5pm. Live music will include performances from The Hottentot Figs, The UK Meltones, Bad Knees Blues Band, Vince Lee and the Big Combo, Ben Robey and Redhouse.

Residents and visitors will also be able to enjoy a fireworks display due to be set off from the Plymouth waterfront at approximately 9.15pm on Saturday 30 April.

On Sunday 1 May at 2pm an air display will run for approximately 30 minutes and will feature the Extra 300 unlimited solo aerobatics, the Brietling Wingwalking Team and the Red Devils Parachute Regiment parachute display team. Best viewing spots will be from Maderia Road and Hoe Road.

The Transat race will begin at 2.30pm on Monday 2 May, with the boats, along with their solo skippers, starting their 3,000 gruelling mile voyage to New York.

The Transat is the oldest and first solo Transatlantic race to be created. The first edition started from Plymouth in 1960.

This year’s race has attracted a star-studded line up of offshore greats, from the likes of Vendée Globe competitors Sébastien Josse and Armel Le Cléac’h in the IMOCA60, to Transat Jacques Vabre winner Erwan Le Roux and Route du Rhum winner Thomas Coville on the flying multihulls and seasoned offshore competitors Miranda Merron and Thibaut Vauchel in the Class40.