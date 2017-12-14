Plymouth RNLI crew help in multi-agency search for missing woman

Plymouth's all-weather lifeboat and inshore Atlantic 75 were tasked at 5.35pm on Tuesday (12 December) to reports of a missing person possibly in the water

Plymouth’s lifeboats and volunteer crew received a request by Devon and Cornwall Police to search the shoreline, Plymouth Sound and the River Tamar for a missing woman.

The incident took place on Tuesday (12 December) and turned into a multi-agency search with the Coastguard rescue helicopter, Rescue 924, and Coastguard rescue teams from Plymouth and Tamar joining the search. The coxswain of Plymouth’s all-weather lifeboat was the on-scene commander.

A woman was spotted near the water on Plymouth Hoe by the volunteer crew on the lifeboat at 7.30pm. Two crew checked that the woman was safe and well and that she was the person reported missing.

Continues below…

While waiting for confirmation from Devon and Cornwall Police another incident occurred in the harbour near the Waterfront restaurant, where a woman in distress was seen in the water. The inshore lifeboat went to the location to assist. The woman was out of the water and the volunteer crew stood by until the police arrived.

Coxswain David Milford said: “The complexity of a multi-agency search requires great skill and communications. The extent of the search in the dark with little knowledge of the whereabouts of the missing person means that the search area is more widespread, including local pontoons and easy access points to the water. This was a fine example of multi-agency working with an excellent outcome.”

It’s not been confirmed if the first woman was indeed the missing person.