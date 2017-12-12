Police release picture of mother of two Lu Na McKinney who died during a boating holiday in April

Police have appealed for information from anybody who had contact with Lu Na McKinney in the months prior to her death. Her husband, Stephen McKinney, has been charged with her murder
The police in Northern Ireland have released an image of Lu Na McKinney, 35, who died near Devenish Island in Fermanagh in April this year during a family boating holiday.
Detectives, have charged her husband Stephen McKinney with murder and are appealing for information about the woman. They want to hear from those who had contact with her in the months preceding her death.
Lu Na McKinney, originally from China but living with her family in Convoy, County Donegal, died after entering the water near Devenish Island, Fermanagh on 13 April. The mother of two and husband Stephen, 41, were on holiday with their children, 11 and 14, who were the only two other people on the boat.
Police arrested Stephen McKinney in Londonderry and he was later charged with murdering his wife of 15 years, which he denies.
Last week a detective told Omagh Magistrates Court that he believed Ms McKinney’s death was premeditated.
The detective also expressed his opposition to bail, fearing that the 41 year old may flee to China where he owns property and money.