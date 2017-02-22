Portsmouth Harbour reopens after another WW2 bomb is found

The Royal Navy says Portsmouth Harbour has now reopened after it was temporarily closed following the discovery of a bomb from World War 2

Yet another unexploded bomb from the Second World War has been found in Portsmouth Harbour.

The German SC250 bomb is expected to be detonated shortly by Royal Navy bomb disposal experts.

The 500lb device was found in the harbour entrance during dredging ahead of the arrival of the Royal Navy’s new 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier.

The bomb has since been towed out to sea.

The device is one of several to have been found during the infrastructure work.

This morning’s find resulted in some disruption, with all ferries and trains between Portsmouth and Southsea station and Portsmouth Harbour suspended.

These services have now resumed after the harbour reopened just after 0730.

Some roads affecting access to Gunwharf Quays were also closed.

In a statement, the Royal Navy said the bomb was found in the early hours of this morning.

“Royal Navy bomb disposal experts are this morning dealing with an unexploded Second World War device found in the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour.”

German bomb towed out of Portsmouth Harbour

“The German SC250 bomb was found in the early hours of this morning (Wed 22 Feb 17) in the excavator head of a barge dredging the harbour – part of a raft of infrastructure upgrades taking place in readiness for the arrival of the Royal Navy’s new 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier.”

“Divers from the Royal Navy’s Portsmouth-based Southern Diving Unit 2 are on the scene. They are working alongside the Ministry of Defence Police, Portsmouth City Council, Hampshire Constabulary, the Queen’s Harbour Master and other organisations to ensure public safety and minimise disruption,” continued the statement.

“Portsmouth Harbour was temporarily closed to vessels until about 7.30am when it was deemed safe to reopen.”