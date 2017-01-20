Premier Marinas announces Motorboat and RIB Show dates

The show will take place at Swanwick Marina on Saturday 25th and 26th March and with three more shows to follow in the spring

Premier Marinas, owner and operator of nine marinas on the South Coast, gets set for two shows in one as it confirms it will be holding a Motorboat and RIB Show at Swanwick Marina on Saturday 25th and 26th March from 10am to 4pm and a second pre-season show focusing on bigger boats.

The Motorboat and RIB 2017 show will be a showcase for all types of stackable boats up to 11 metres, including new and used sports boats, RIBS and small fishing boats. The free event will also showcase the marina’s dry stack facility, which can hold up to 80 boats and Premier’s staff will be on hand to talk about Premier Marinas dry stack facilities at Gosport and Falmouth Marina in Cornwall.

Besides boats and watercraft for sale, there will also be advice on motorboat training and insurance and a range of electronics.

Premier will be inviting visitors to take part in a free prize draw to win a year’s dry stack berthing for a boat up to 8m.

Premier will also be running a pre-season Boat Show over the weekend, where onsite brokerages will showcase a range of new and used power and sail boats ashore and in the water.

Nicola Walsh CMM at Swanwick Marina said: “Following the successful launch of the Motorboat and RIB Show at Gosport Marina last year, we’re looking forward to hosting it again, alongside a pre-season Boat Show, here at Swanwick. It will be a valuable show for those who are keen boating enthusiasts who want to know about the benefits of dry stack and for serious buyers who want to view a variety of large and small boat brands. Boaters like to buy a boat earlier on in the year so they are back on the water in time for the long Easter weekend in April.”

Swanwick’s Boat Show will offer free onsite car parking, a marine focused tenant community and the Boat House Cafe will serve breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

Other upcoming Premier Marinas events include Southsea Marina Fishing Show (May 6th) and the British Motor Yacht Show (May 19-21).

Show dates:

Swanwick Boat Show – 25-26 March 2017 – 10am – 4pm

Premier confirms it will be holding a Pre-season Boat Show at Swanwick Marina on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th March from 10am to 4pm, focusing on bigger boats.

Brighton Boat Show – 1-2 April 2017 – 10.30am – 4pm

First one in many years, it will be a land and water show, with a range of small and large sail and motorboats to view, as well as a flares amnesty and activities onshore hosted by onsite tenants.

Southsea Marina Fishing Show – 6th May 2017 – 10am – 4pm

The third year this show has been held. We will have our popular Q&A tent, a bigger main marquee, fishing boats ashore/in the water, music, a potential boat jumble and a host of contributors who will showcase their services and fishing products.

British Motor Yacht Show – 19 – 21 May 2017

Now in its fifth year, this exclusive show promises to deliver a line up of the best British motor yachts from top British brands, Fairline Southampton, Princess Motor Yacht Sales and Sunseeker Southampton.