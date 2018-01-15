Premier Marinas partner with marine insurance company GJW Direct

Premier Marinas have announced their partnership with insurance company GJW, effective from this month

Premier Marinas has partnered with leading marine insurers GJW Direct to deliver a major overhaul of its Premier Marine Insurance product.

Although Premier Marine Insurance has provided its customers with quality marine insurances for ten years the company has come to the conclusion that by working with GJW Direct its insurance brand will be more competitive; offering customers a raft of unique new benefits and a specialist, personalised service, that represents value for money in a crowded market.

The new partnership kicks off this January and Premier Marine Insurance will be administered by an expert team of GJW Direct’s underwriters and claims handlers. The team will be dedicated to Premier Marine Insurance customers and will provide cover for all types of craft from RIBs and small yachts to motor boats and yachts up to 95ft.

Andy Mills, Premier Marinas’ Customer Experience Director said: “Our background in facilitating repairs in our yards gives us a deep understanding of what Premier customers want from their boat cover and how they expect to be treated when things go wrong. In our search for a new insurance partner we looked for marine specialists who could provide demonstrably good service, priority claims handling and competitive pricing. We believe that our partnership with GJW Direct will deliver all of these benefits for our customers and we are looking forward to working with their team in the New Year.”

Lev Osman, CEO GJW Direct added: “Key partners like Premier Marinas enable us to get closer to our customers, using direct feedback to tailor our products to berth holder needs. We are delighted to be working with Premier Marinas who share similar values to GJW Direct and work hard to put the customer at the heart of their operations. It’s an exciting period, and we are looking forward to what the future brings”.

GJW Direct is a UK’s leading marine insurance provider and has specialised in insuring vessels since the firm opened its doors in 1826.