Princess Yachts and Bentley unveil Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition by Mulliner at Cannes Yachting Festival

The new limited edition car is the latest collaboration between iconic British brands Princess Yachts and Bentley. The car will be unveiled at Cannes, 12-17 September

Princess Yachts and Bentley Motors will debut the limited edition Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition designed by Mulliner and inspired by Princess Yachts at Cannes Yachting Festival, 12-17 September.

Bentley’s bespoke commissioning division, Mulliner, worked closely on the new GT model with the Princess Design Studio, and together created a world-class convertible, inspired by the design and craft of Princess’ superyachts.

The Galene – named after the Greek Goddess of calm seas – features a Glacier White exterior with a flash of Sequin Blue on the lower brightware, inspired by the styling lines of a contemporary Princess superyacht hull and the reflected water line on the craft. Darkened front and rear lamps take inspiration from the tinted windows featured on the Princess vessels, while a dark blue hood completes the look.

The nautical design is echoed in the interiors of the GT Convertible, taking cues again from the inside of Princess yachts. An entirely new material finish was crafted by Mulliner for the central console – a unique pinstriped walnut veneer inspired the teak decking on the luxury yacht’s craft. A bespoke illustration from world-renowned artist Jaume Vilardell that features a Princess and the coordinates of the brand’s Plymouth shipyard, can be customised and included on the interior fascia panels. The GT Convertible also features hand-stitched seats and door panels that allow plenty of light and a feeling of space.

Kiran Jay Haslam, Marketing Director Princess Yachts comments:”Princess are delighted to be working with Bentley on this unique project. There is an incredible synergy between our two brands from the exceptional customer experience Bentley provides to the craftsmanship and uncompromising approach to detail found on every Princess yacht. It is a fitting opportunity for two British brands that both combine luxury and performance to collaborate, and some of the special features on this car are breathtaking.”

The design collaboration for the Continental GT Convertible comes after Princess and Bentley Motorsport announced a three-year sponsorship deal earlier in the year. It will see Princess branding on the livery of the 2017 Continental GT3 as it participates in races around the globe, as well as ongoing joint activites to bring the worlds of luxury yachts and motor racing together in exceptional experiences for Princess and Bentley customers across the world.