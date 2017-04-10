Princess Yachts enters partnership with Bentley Motorsport

The two luxury iconic British brands - Princess Yachts and Bentley Motorsport - have signed a three year partnership deal

Bentley Motorsport has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with luxury manufacturer Princess Yachts, which will see the two global brands partner together in motorsport activities around the world.

In a media release, Princess Yachts said the partnership brings together two British brands that “epitomise performance, elegance and luxury, mixing cutting-edge technology with traditional craftsmanship and setting new standards within their industries”.

Princess Yachts will join Bentley Motorsport’s other brand partners and the iconic luxury yacht manufacturer’s branding will be seen on the new 2017 livery for the Continental GT3s racing in the Blancpain GT Series in Europe, Pirelli World Challenge in the USA and China GT series in Asia.

Princess Yachts and Bentley often exhibit together at global events, like Boot Düsseldorf.

Princess Yachts’ marketing director, Kiran Haslam, said the partnership between the two luxury brands has “always been very real in the hearts and minds of our customers”.

“Currently Princess customers engage with Bentley at most of our global events, an in Dusseldorf this year, where Princess displayed the largest line up at BOOT 2017 we teased the new motorsport partnership at an exclusive private event,” he explained.

“The enthusiasm and excitement generated was incredible, and the opportunities for both Bentley and Princess to work together collaboratively has really ignited a series of exciting activities,” continued Haslam.

“We first ran with the Princess Yachts branding on the Continental GT3 when we raced at Bathurst 12 Hours,” commented Bentley’s director of motorsport Brian Gush.

“The logo was shown on TV on the side of the Bentleys for almost two hours of the 12-hour race, which we all agreed was a fantastic amount of air-time. The partnership went well and we were all keen to progress it further,” he added.

In addition to branding, the partnership will include joint activities that bring the worlds of luxury yachts and exhilarating motor racing together.