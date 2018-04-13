Privilege Catamarans appoint Inspiration Marine Group as UK and Ireland agents

Inspiration Marine Group, already agents for Hanse, have now been appointed agents for Privilege Catamarans too, following the company's acquisition by the Hanse Group

Inspiration Marine Group have been appointed agents for the Privilege Marine range of catamarans in the UK and Ireland.

Privilege Marine was created by Philippe Jeantot, founder of the Vendee Globe round-the-world race.

Jeantot designed his first cruising catamaran for his own family to live aboard in comfort whilst undertaking fast, long distance cruises. He later went on to create further designs that can be seen today in Privilege Marine’s range of 50, 60 and 70 ft sailing catamarans, soon to be joined by a new 50ft powercat launching in the Autumn.

The Hanse Group, who had been looking to add a catamaran builder to their extensive portfolio of Sail and Powerboat brands, acquired Privilege Marine last year.

Inspiration Marine, already one of the largest distributors of Hanse Group products are now agents for Privilege in the UK and Ireland, as well as agents for Dehler and Fjord.

More information about their new partnership will be announced in the run up to a display at the Southampton Boat Show in September, but in the meantime Inspiration Marine can arrange viewing and sea trials of boats in France with a minimum of notice.

Privilege will be on display at the International Multihull Show in La Grande Motte in the South of France from April 18-21st as well as the Palma Boat Show April 27th – May 1st. Inspiration Marine staff will be on hand at both of these events to meet UK based customers and show them over the range.