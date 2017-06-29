Racing against the Queen Mary 2 in The Bridge 2017

The Bridge 2017 Centennial Transat - the transatlantic 'race' between the Queen Mary 2 and four of the world's greatest trimarans - is expected to finish on Monday (3 July)

The racing is fierce as the crews of four trimarans pitch their skills against the crew of the Queen Mary 2 in The Bridge 2017 Centennial Transat.

Held as part of events to commemorate the centenary of the first landing of American soldiers in France during WWI in June 1917, the 3,152-mile transatlantic ‘race’ from Saint Nazaire to New York City is expected to finish on Monday (3 July).

The four trimarans accompanying Queen Mary 2 across the North Atlantic are helmed by award-winning skippers Thomas Coville for Sodebo Ultim, Francis Joyon, who smashed the Jules Verne record in January, for Idec Sport, and the two fastest around-the-world sailors, François Gabart for Macif, who has won the most races, and Yves Le Blévec for Actual.

Samantha Davies is the only British sailor racing in The Bridge Centennial Transat, which started last Sunday (25 June).

A former Yachtsman of the Year Award winner, Davies, who lives in France, is on board the 30 metre-long trimaran, Actual.

She revealed that the start of the race in Saint Nazaire was far from forgettable, with the crew having to perform a last minute manoeuvre to avoid being run over by their vast rival – the Queen Mary 2.

“At the time we didn’t have time to take the whole thing in,” explained Davies.

“It’s actually quite stressful sailing these machines in a very confined space, because the big trimarans are more designed to be sent across the Atlantic than short tack in a river with a huge liner,” she continued.

“We had quite a close call with them just off the start line and had to tack with a bit urgency to get a way from being run down by the Queen Mary. It was quite stressful but a once in a lifetime experience and I don’t think I’ll ever forget that,” stated Davies.

The Queen Mary 2 is unsurprisingly way out in front. As of 1300 GMT on 29 June, the ocean liner was doing 22.4-knots had just 964-nautical miles left to reach New York.

Continues below…

It is the battle between the trimarans which is proving really interesting.

As of 1300 GMT on 29 June, François Gabart and his crew on Macif are leading the race, making 27.4-knots and eating up the 1,669-nautical miles left to cross the finish line.

Second is Francis Joyon and his crew on Idec Sport, who has 1,704 nautical miles until reaching New York, third is Thomas Coville and his crew on Sodebo Ultim, who has 1,743-nautical miles left to sail and last is Yves Le Blévec and his crew on Actual, with 1,882-nautical miles left to the finish.

Davies said upwind conditions have made for tricky living conditions on board.

“We were jumping waves and the movement is pretty violent, so trying to get any kind of sleep is tricky because you just get thrown out of your bunk. They’re noisy and there’s a lot of vibration as well,” she said.

“There’s not much respite but luckily we go quite fast so it doesn’t last for long,” continued Davies.

“It’s pretty interesting and funny to have the Queen Mary on our race report screen. We can see them hooning across the Atlantic at 24-25 knots in a nice straight line and every time I look at their position on the chart I think about all the people in their nice comfy beds eating nice meals in the restaurant,” she added.

The Bridge 2017 is a transatlantic celebration of friendship and solidarity between France and the United States, marking one hundred years since the arrival of American soldiers on French shores in 1917 to join the Allies in World War I.

It has also included the return of the Queen Mary 2 to where it was constructed in Saint-Nazaire, escorted by an international armada.