Raymarine confirmed as Official Tracking Partner of the Round The Island Race

Raymarine, has been confirmed as the Official Tracking Partner of the Round The Island Race.

The new role will be an addition to the company’s Official Technical Partner role, which Raymarine has been fulfilling for 15 years.

Raymarine will oteam with marine meteorologist, Simon Rowell, again, to deliver the pre-race weather strategy using the Theyr weather and ocean forecasting app via Raymarine’s Axiom multifunction navigation system and LightHouse 3 operating software.

Raymarine’s newly created role as the Race’s Official Tracking Partner is important in ensuring the participants’s safety. This year all boats are required to register a minimum of one mobile phone per team to enable them to sign up to use the Race’s live GPS tracking system.

Although not mandatory, it is also recommended that participants transmit an AIS signal (Automatic Identification System), which enables safer tracking and accountability for the organisers and allows participants to view post-race analysis through the bespoke tracking system.

Harry Heasman, Raymarine’s UK Sales and Marketing Manager for UK and Ireland said: “This is an exciting addition to the race for Raymarine and aligns with the brand’s expertise in electronics. AIS developments are enabling boaters to enjoy safer navigation than ever before. Raymarine is keen to support the safety of those on the water so we are also offering all participants £150 cash back on the purchase of a new Raymarine AIS700.”

Dave Atkinson, Head of Race Management for the Round the Island Race, commented: “We are thrilled that Raymarine is supporting our quest to make this the largest and safest race in the world. We have worked with them for many years, so it felt right to have them on board as Official Tracking partner.”

Raymarine also continues to sponsor the Round the Island Race’s Young Sailor’s Trophy, which is presented to the fastest young skipper the day after the race.