Record breaking year for Princess Yachts with highest sales ever in its 53 year history

2017 was a hugely successful year for Princess Yachts, who saw their highest ever sales in its 53-year history, with advance orders totalling more than US$1billion.

The turnover for 2017 was up by 26.6%, with of £274.4 million, advance orders are up by 20% and an Operating Profit before Exceptionals of £7.9m (2.9% of sales), representing a turnaround of £15 million compared to 2016.

With the launch of the V50, V65 and S78 models and six more models to be launched by the end of the year, including the much awaited carbon fibre R35 sports boat and successful presence at world renowned boat shows, intensified marketing programmes, and a significant investment in production and quality at its Plymouth headquarters, Princess Yachts are expecting 2018 to be another strong year.

Antony Sheriff, Executive Chairman of Princess Yachts, said: “This has been a landmark year in the history of Princess. We have a clear vision to be the highest quality, most innovative and best luxury yacht producer in the world and it is gratifying to our highly skilled and dedicated 2,700-strong team that the market has responded in tune with our efforts. With our exciting launch plan this year of unique and exceptional yachts, coupled with our unprecedented $1 billion order book which stretches well into 2019, 2018 is set to be another record year in sales and profits for Princess Yachts.”