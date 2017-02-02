Registration opens for ARC Channel Islands 2017

Following the success of the first ARC Channel Islands last year, a second rally is taking place in August 2017

Entries are now open for the second ARC Channel Islands.

Run by the World Cruising Club in association with RYA Acting Marina and Practical Boat Owner magazine, the rally will see boats leave Gosport and explore some of the highlights of Cherbourg, Guernsey and Alderney, before retuning to the Hampshire port.

Haslar Marina in Gosport will host the start of ARC Channel Islands 2017, with a social programme as well as boat safety checks, passage planning guidance and a Skippers’ Briefing.

Throughout the route there is the familiar mix of social sailing, get-togethers ashore and the reassurance that the lead boat is there to guide and assist.

On board, the team, including a senior instructor from Hamble School of Yachting are there to help, encourage and check plans, as much or as little as crews want.

Stephen Richardson sailed on his Hallberg Rassy 312, Midnight Wanderer, during the first edition of the rally in 2016.

“The benefits we derived from taking part in the rally were enormous,” he said.

“Passage planning and navigation skills were enhanced, and there was a sense of achievement in ticking off the marks as we went down Little Russel, and succeeding in picking out the lights as we approached Portsmouth on return,” he continued.

“The daily briefings from the lead boat were not directional, but helpful nonetheless, and the YB Tracking unit allowed us to keep track of all the boats in the fleet,” added the skipper.

The rally office will open on Thursday, 10 August 2017 before the fleet slip their lines (weather permitting) on Saturday, 12 August from Haslar Marina.

Framed with the offshore cross-Channel legs, the route explores some of the highlights of Cherbourg, Guernsey and Alderney, with the opportunity to change crew along the way.

The rally ends back in Gosport following a night sail on Sunday, 20 August 2017.

The entry fee for ARC Channel Islands 2017 includes all berthing for the duration of the rally, GPS satellite tracking of each yacht, the support of a lead boat and World Cruising Club staff on hand throughout the rally.

Aside from the focus on safety and support, there is a comprehensive social programme encouraging the camaraderie between crews to quickly develop during the rally.

RYA membership is included in the entry fee for those not already members and discounts are available for existing RYA members.

An ARC Channel Islands preparation seminar for those taking part is scheduled to be held on 6 May 2017.

It is also open to anyone planning their own trip across the English Channel and topics discussed will include areas important for completing a Channel crossing as well as information for cruising around the Channel Islands, guidance on how to prepare your boat and crew for the rally and some reminders of best practice for safe sailing.

More details about the rally is available from the World Cruising Club website.