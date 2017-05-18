Remains confirmed as missing Jersey sailor Roy Deeming

Sailor Roy Deeming, 61, was reported missing on Christmas Eve 2014. His empty yacht was later found drifting off the coast of Jersey

The remains of a man, found by a diver off the Jersey coast in March 2017, have been identified as Roy Deeming.

The 61-year-old sailor was last heard from on Christmas Eve 2014.

His yacht, Desiree, was later found drifting, unoccupied, on Christmas Day, a mile offshore southwest of Corbiere.

It was discovered by the crew of an RNLI lifeboat.

Despite extensive searches by the Air and Sea Coast Guard, C.I. Rescue and the French authorities, including the launch of a French naval rescue helicopter, no sign of Deeming was ever found.

The operation had to be halted on Boxing Day due to bad weather conditions.

At the time, the States of Jersey Police released a statement saying that enquiries with Deeming’s friends & family had “established that he was in a low state of mind and that he had indicated an intention to take his own life.”

In March 2017, the remains of a man was found by a diver off the Jersey coast.

Police have now announced that forensic tests confirm they belong to Roy Deeming.

Deeming usually moored his yacht, Desiree, at St Aubin’s Harbour.

On New Year’s Day 2012, Deeming staged a protest at the harbour to highlight the mud build-up by blocking the entrance with his yacht.

Dredging work was eventually carried out.