Rescue operation in Aegean Sea turns into drug bust and arrests

The Hellenic Coast Guard has announced the arrests of three Turkish sailors after cannabis was found on board their wooden yacht following a rescue operation in the Aegean Sea

A Turkish-flagged wooden yacht, which got into difficulty in the eastern Aegean Sea, has been impounded by the Greek authorities after it was found to be carrying 775 kilograms of cannabis.

In a statement, the Hellenic Coast Guard said the three sailors on board the vessel had issued a distress call close to the island of Nisyros because of engine problems.

The coast guard launched a rescue boat to search for the yacht.

Once found, the vessel and its crew were towed into Nisyros harbour.

A search of the yacht by members of the Nisyros Harbor Authority early on Friday morning (1 September) resulted in the discovery of 775 kilograms of cannabis in 61 plastic bags.

The three Turkish sailors were immediately arrested.

The yacht has since been towed to Kos.

Continues below…

Earlier last month, approximately two-tonnes of marijuana were seized by the Greek authorities from an Italian registered motor yacht.

The drug bust was made south of the Greek island of Kythera at the entrance to the Aegean Sea in the early hours of 11 August.

Weapons were also discovered on board the motor yacht.

The operation was carried out following a tip-off, and is one of the biggest drug seizures in Greece in recent years.