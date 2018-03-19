Residents evacuated as Coastguard and Norfolk Police monitor Hemsby cliff top houses

13 bungalows on Hemsby beach have been evacuated for fear they might collapse into the sea during the inclement weather that's been bracing Britain
The residents of 13 homes in danger of being washed away by the sea have been evacuated in The Marrams, Hemsby, Norfolk.
The cliff top homes are nestled on large sand dunes and there’s real concern that the ‘Mini Beast from The East’ may put them in serious danger.
Winterton, Gorleston and Bacton Coastguard Rescue Teams, Hemsby Lifeboat and Norfolk Police are monitoring the area.
The residents of the 13 properties in immediate danger have been evacuated and relocated to the nearby village hall.
Some of the occupants of the houses at lower risk have decided to stay in their properties.
HM Coastguard and Norfolk Police have cordoned off danger areas and flags have been erected where the erosion is the worst.
This is not the first time the bungalows have been in serious danger. In 2013 five of them collapsed into the sea during a tidal surge.