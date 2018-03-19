Residents evacuated as Coastguard and Norfolk Police monitor Hemsby cliff top houses

13 bungalows on Hemsby beach have been evacuated for fear they might collapse into the sea during the inclement weather that's been bracing Britain

The residents of 13 homes in danger of being washed away by the sea have been evacuated in The Marrams, Hemsby, Norfolk.

The cliff top homes are nestled on large sand dunes and there’s real concern that the ‘Mini Beast from The East’ may put them in serious danger.

Winterton, Gorleston and Bacton Coastguard Rescue Teams, Hemsby Lifeboat and Norfolk Police are monitoring the area.

Continues below…

The residents of the 13 properties in immediate danger have been evacuated and relocated to the nearby village hall.

Some of the occupants of the houses at lower risk have decided to stay in their properties.

HM Coastguard and Norfolk Police have cordoned off danger areas and flags have been erected where the erosion is the worst.

This is not the first time the bungalows have been in serious danger. In 2013 five of them collapsed into the sea during a tidal surge.

Liz Hustler, Senior Coastal Operations Officer for HM Coastguard said: “This is a multi-agency response and a local resilience coordinating group has been set up with the emergency services, volunteer organizations and local council resilience managers all working very closely together to keep everyone safe. Those occupants at most risk have been evacuated to the nearby village hall. There is a very real danger that the bungalows that have been evacuated may be swept into the sea. We are here to safeguard the lives of those that have chosen to remain in their houses to the north of those already evacuated. Many of the occupants have lived here for years so it’s very traumatic for them. We are advising members of the public to keep at a safe distance and let the emergency services do their work. We will be remaining on scene, alongside the Police for at least the next 24 hours to keep people safe.”