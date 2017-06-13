Riva 56′ Rivale and the Abarth 695 Rivale are unveiled

To mark the 175th anniversary of Riva, the Italian boatyard has teamed up with luxury car manufacturer, Abarth, to jointly unveil the Riva 56' Rivale and the Abarth 695 Rivale

Two icons in Italian engineering – Riva and Abarth – have come together to launch their own unique versions of the Rivale.

The partnership between the legendary Italian yacht manufacturer and the car maker marks the 175th anniversary of Riva.

The 56′ open yacht and the ultra-limited production of the 695 Rivale car (only 175 sedans and 175 cabriolets are being produced) were launched at Riva’s shipyard in Sarnico on Saturday (10 June).

The Riva 56′ Rivale even sailed through a wall of mirrors built on the waters of Iseo Lake.

The new motor yacht has been designed by Officina Italiana Design, the Ferretti Group’s Product Strategy Committee and the Engineering Department.

Distinct features of the Rivale 56′ include the large glazed windows running along the hull, with flush portholes; the striking metallic colours of the exteriors, with details in steel and teak and the unique windshield protecting the cockpit.

The stern, which houses a Williams 325 tender protected by a hatch in double shell carbon fibre, features a major innovation.

During underwater movement of the swimming platform, the steps on the left become partially submerged revealing additional steps in the hull, providing a single most convenient stairway for getting into the water and back on board without having to use the steel ladder.

In the cockpit, at the far end of the stern, there is a large sun pad. The mooring equipment is housed in compartments set in the bulwark; these are covered by grilles made in stainless steel, as is the fairlead.

Underneath the roll bar, which acts as a supporting structure for the antennas of the electronic apparatus, the main deck lounge features a spacious, forward-facing sitting area completed with L-shaped sofa and teak dining table on the left.

This area continues through to the forward section with a raised dormeuse, on the left of the new bridge, equipped with control, monitoring and navigation systems featuring touchscreen displays, including MAN-Boening’s innovative wide version engine data display.

Behind the control station is a cabinet unit set along the bulwark, which houses a fridge, ice-maker, grill, sink and bar equipment for at least 6 people.

In case of bad weather, or if the owner simply wants some shade, the electro-hydraulically operated bimini top can be opened as can the clear side shields, offering excellent shelter and protection for the whole area.

The foredeck has a reclining sun pad that can be protected with a top. In addition to the sun pad there is a glazed floor with a special non-slip surface, set into a stainless steel frame completed by the warning horn fitted in a marvellous vintage case.

The case, made from polished cast stainless steel, is a tribute to the glorious Riva vessels of the past. The sun pads, seating and outdoor sofas are upholstered in an original Mambo Artic technical fabric exclusively created for Riva.

Below deck, the 56’ Rivale offers its guests the comfort of a very elegant lounge-dinette, where mirrored surfaces alternate with varnished mahogany, dark lacquered woods and dark leather coverings.

Sofas and ottoman seats are covered in fabric created by Ivano Redaelli, an Italian company that supplied the decorative cushions and tartan blanket too. The wall-to-wall carpet is manufactured by the Dutch company Van Besouw.

The galley, situated on the port side, is partly invisible thanks to the mirrored walls – where the TV screen is located – and the sliding lacquered surfaces covering the sink and work tops.

It features a host of storage cabinets and, in the fridge area, a unit equipped with the bar set includes a special compartment for storing a Champagne magnum.

A glass hatch cover, in addition to the large hull windows, ensures there is abundant natural light in the galley.

The independent day head, accessed directly from the dinette, makes it possible to exploit the full potential of the open yacht for day cruises, as guests can use this facility without entering cabins and bathrooms used by those staying overnight.

The sleeping area features two en suite cabins.

The crew cabin has a single bed with bathroom with separate access from a hatch in the cockpit, concealed by the dormeuse.

The 56′ Rivale is offered with either twin1000 HP MAN engines, or with twin 1200 HP MAN engines. In both cases, the propulsion system is V-Drive.

With the standard engines, the 56’ Rivale can reach a cruising speed of 31 knots and a maximum speed of 35 knots. With the more powerful engines, performance increases to a cruising speed of 34 knots and a maximum speed of 38 knots respectively.

Abarth is celebrating the Riva anniversary with an ultra-limited production of the 695 Rivale 175 Anniversary, and will make just 175 sedans and 175 cabriolets.

The cars feature hand crafted details like the two-colour blue and black hand-stitched leather seats with a celebratory logo stitched onto the headrest, the carbon dashboard silk screen printed with the special logo, the special numbered plate inside and the celebratory badge on the outside of the pillar.

All this charm is backed up by performance: 180 HP, 250 Nm of torque and the weight-to-power ratio of a genuine supercar (5.8 kg/HP with a mass of 1045 kg) to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 6.7 seconds, 225 km/h of top speed.