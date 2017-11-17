Riva unveils their new flybridge, Riva 90′

Riva presented the latest addition to their flybridge range, the 90 foot yacht Riva 90', at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Riva presented their latest addition to their flybridge range, the Riva 90′, at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in Florida.

Riva 90′ is born from a collaboration between Officina Italiana Design, the Ferretti Group Product Strategy Committee and the Group’s Strategy Department.

The new 90 foot model complements and reinforces the aesthetics of their extremely successful predecessors, Riva Corsaro 100′, Riva 110′ Dolcevita with particular emphasis to its sleek and dynamic exterior styling, the generous use of glass for the hull-mounted windows, from the stern to the spacious owner’s suite on the main desk and the raised pilothouse.

The stern area features the Ferretti Group’s patented concealed stairway system and the garage can accommodate a Williams 395 tender and a personal watercraft.

There is a choice of three engines for the Riva 90′. Standard propulsion is a pair of MTU 12v 2000 M96L, cruising speed 22 knots and maximum speed of 26 knots, alternatively buyers can choose two MTU 16v 2000 M84 engines for a cruising speed of 24 knots with a maximum speed of 28, or a third option is a pair of MTU 16v 2000 M93, cruising speed of 26 knots and maximum speed of 30.

The Riva 90′ will be equipped with underway and zero-speed stability fins and upon request can come with Seakeeper gyro stabilisers.

The Riva 90′ will be launched in 2018.