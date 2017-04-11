Bangor RNLI rescues two girls on paddleboards off the coast of Ireland

Bangor RNLI came to the rescue of two paddleboarders after they got into difficulties off the coast of Ireland

The Bangor RNLI crew launched to rescue two young paddleboarders who had got into difficulty just outside Ballyholme bay, County Down.

The Bangor lifeboat “Jessie Hillyard” launched at around 5 pm on 8 April after receiving a call from the public alerting them of two young girls being in trouble. The paddleboarders had been caught out by an offshore wind that was causing them to drift further out to sea.