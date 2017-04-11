Bangor RNLI rescues two girls on paddleboards off the coast of Ireland

Bangor RNLI came to the rescue of two paddleboarders after they got into difficulties off the coast of Ireland
The Bangor RNLI crew launched to rescue two young paddleboarders who had got into difficulty just outside Ballyholme bay, County Down.
The Bangor lifeboat “Jessie Hillyard” launched at around 5 pm on 8 April after receiving a call from the public alerting them of two young girls being in trouble. The paddleboarders had been caught out by an offshore wind that was causing them to drift further out to sea.
Although it was a beautiful afternoon, the girls hadn’t factored in the offshore wind, which led them to them getting progressively more tired as they tried to return to base at Ballyholme Yacht Club.
The Bangor RNLI lifeboat, helmed by Peter Semple, made light work of picking up the two girls and their boards and returning them to the slipway at Ballyholme Yacht Club, where they were passed into the care of HM Coastguard.
After the rescue, Semple said: “We are delighted to have been able to return the two girls to safety. On arrival at the scene we were pleased to see that they were both wearing wetsuits and buoyancy aids, and had just misjudged the offshore wind.”
Sailor falls asleep and wakes up 100 miles away after anchor fails
A British sailor has been rescued after his yacht anchor failed. The 65-year-old was asleep on his yacht in Marbella…
40-foot yacht runs aground on Hamilton Bank, Portsmouth
The Beneteau yacht had to be pulled off Hamilton Bank, just outside Portsmouth Harbour, after it issued a Mayday yesterday…
Video: Two luxury yachts sink after storm in Port d’Andratx, Mallorca
The superyacht Paradise is reported to have sunk in Port d'Andratx, Mallorca in strong gales and large swells. Another yacht…