RNLI warning after teenager gets stuck in mud

Calshot RNLI said the 15-year-old became stuck in mud near Hythe Marina, Southampton Water, after believing she was walking on shingle

A teenager girl, who became stuck in mud near Hythe Marina, has been rescued in a multi-agency operation.

Calshot RNLI, along with Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service, Hampshire Police, the UK Coastguard and South Central Ambulance, were called out on the afternoon of 25 February 2017.

When the crew of inshore D-Class lifeboat arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old had already been freed from the mud.

The Calshot crew assisted in transporting the girl by stretcher from the shoreline to the waiting ambulance, where she was checked over by paramedics.

The helm of Calshot RNLI, Mike Croxson said with the tide being so low, the girl thought the shoreline was shingle.

In fact, he said, it was very soft mud “that caught the girl unawares”.

“People need to make themselves aware of the mud as well as the water as although the surface looked like shingle it was in fact very soft, sticky mud,” stressed Croxson.

He also thanked Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service for hosing himself and the other crew members free of mud once the girl was safe.

Once back at the station, the lifeboat and equipment had to be thoroughly cleaned of mud before being made ready for the next service.