Video: Royal Helena crashes into docked replica ship Nao Victoria

Watch the moment the Bulgarian tall ship, Royal Helena, ploughs into the side of the docked replica tall ship, Nao Victoria, while entering Oudeschild harbour in the Netherlands

Video footage has emerged of the moment the Bulgarian tall ship, Royal Helena, hit the docked replica ship, Nao Victoria, in The Netherlands.

Both tall ships were in Oudeschild harbour, Texel Island, for the Ships of Discovery tour.

The incident happened on Tuesday (20 June).

The video footage shows the Royal Helena entering the port at speed.

Unable to slow down, it ploughs into the port side of the docked Nao Victoria.

Media reports suggest that both tall ships have sustained damage, although the vessels remain seaworthy.

The Spanish registered Nao Victoria has damage to its port bulwark while the Bulgarian vessel has bow damage.

Continued below…

The 54-metre Royal Helena is a barquentine and was launched in August 2009.

She is primarily used for sail training and is run and managed by the sail travel and brokerage firm Top Sail Ltd.

The Nao Victoria is believed to have been the first ship to circumnavigate the globe, leaving Seville in 1519 and returning to the Spanish port in 1522.

The replica of the Spanish carrack was built in Spain in 1991, and went on to become the first replica ship to circumnavigate the world.

It is currently on a tour of the UK and Europe.