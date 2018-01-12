Royal Institute of Navigation’s Electronic Navigation Conference to take place in London in April

The Royal Institute of Navigation's Electronic Navigation Conference will take place in London on 18 April and will focus on small craft navigation skills and knowledge

The Royal Institute of Navigation’s Electronic Navigation Conference will take place in London’s Trinity House on 18 April. The event is open to all and will concentrate on developing skills, knowledge and awareness in all aspects of small craft navigation.

The questions addressed at the conference will include:

How important is it to update my electronic charts and navigation system software?

How accurate is GPS?

How accurate and reliable is my electronic navigation system?

How do I find out about changes that affect me?

Do I still need to carry paper charts?

What training do I need on electronic navigation and who can provide it?

To support this event, the Institute has been running a questionnaire which was launched at the Southampton Boat Show 2017. The results and insights will be shared at the conference.

Continues below…

Speakers at the all-day event are from leading organisations and companies and include the RYA, University of Bath, GPS and electronic equipment providers and the UK Hydrographic Office.

More information on the conference click here. To register click here.

Details:

Venue: Trinity House, Tower Hill, EC3N 4DH

Date: 18 April 2018

Time: 1000 – 1700

Lunch & refreshments included

Cost: £45 (£35 RIN members, £24 students)