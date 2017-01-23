Royal Yacht Britannia’s Valentine’s Day package will set you back £250,000

The Queen's former yacht, the Royal Yacht Britannia, is offering a Valentine's Day package for £250,000

The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is now berthed in Edinburgh and open to the public, is offering one couple a romantic Valentine’s Day package for £250,000.

The lucky twosome will be treated like royalty.

For a quarter of a million pounds they will be flown from anywhere in the world to Scotland by private jet and taken to a private suite at the Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel. A chauffeured Rolls Royce will meet them and take them to the Royal Yacht Britannia where they will be escorted on board the craft via the Royal Brow by a piper. Only the Queen has enjoyed this treatment before.

The couple will then experience a special Valentine’s Day meal and be gifted a three piece jewellery set encrusted with more than 660 diamonds.

To conclude the special night, the couple will then enjoy a special fireworks display.

The Scottish Sun reports chief executive of Hamilton & Inches Stephen Paterson, who are offering the jewellery set, saying: “True love knows no limits, they say, so who knows whose heart might be set racing with this special gift.

“Edinburgh is such an iconic and world-renowned city that we are excited to see who will be inspired to enjoy this incredibly romantic experience, hosted by the most prestigious brands and showcasing our capital at its finest and most luxurious.”