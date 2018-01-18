Rupert Murdoch hospitalised after accident on his son’s yacht in the Caribbean

Rupert Murdoch was helicoptered off his son Lachlan's yacht during a vacation in the Caribbean after suffering a painful accident

Rupert Murdoch was hospitalised in January after suffering a painful back injury on his son Lachlan’s yacht.

The family are thought to have been holidaying in the Caribbean when the incident occurred.

According to the initial report in Vanity Fair, the 86 year-old media mogul was helicoptered off the yacht in the Caribbean.

The News Corp billionaire sent an internal memo to senior colleagues about the incident, informing them he will be working from home for some weeks while he recovers.

The incident comes at a busy time for Murdoch as his media empire reshapes. Murdoch is selling 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to Disney in a $52.4 billion deal. Much of the restructuring enables Murdoch to concentrate more heavily on newspapers and Fox News. Lachlan Murdoch is widely expected to succeed his father in the newspaper arm and in Fox News.

In 2014, Rupert Murdoch sold his £18m sailing yacht less than four months after it went onto the market. The boat was designed by the Italian shipyard Perini Navi and sleeps up to 12.