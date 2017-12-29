Russian cargo vessel assisted after developing a significant list off Portsmouth

Russian flagged vessel Mekhanik Yartsev reaches Southampton after getting into trouble in the Solent

HM Coastguard assisted a Russian flagged vessel that developed a significant list just off Portsmouth Harbour on 26 December.

Vessel Mekhanik Yartsev still had its own power but its recovery back to a dry dock in Southampton was delayed due to adverse weather with Gale Force 7 gusting 8 forcing it to remain at anchor overnight.

It eventually weighed anchor on Wednesday 28 December and was escorted with Yarmouth RNLI Lifeboat, a tug, pilot vessel and patrol boat as a precautionary measure as it made passage to Southampton Harbour.

The cargo removal operation was scheduled to be undertaken once the ship was safely alongside the dock.

The 2,500-tonne Mekhanik Yartsev was sailing from Riga, Latvia, to Warrenpoint, Northern Ireland, when it started listing.

Continues below…

The vessel reported to HM Coastguard the loss of 30 pieces of cargo during the bad weather when it was anchored in the Solent. The cargo packages are approximately 3-4 cubic metres each and contain timber. The packages are reported to have broken up resulting in individual planks floating on the surface.

HM Coastguard issued navigational safety broadcasts every half hour to warn shipping of the lost cargo in the area.

The 13 crew on board are reported to be safe and well.