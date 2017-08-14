Pictures: sail training vessel – Stavros S Niarchos – to be auctioned

The Tall Ships Youth Trust is putting its sail training vessel, Stavros S Niarchos, on the market as part of modernisation plans
“The vessel has done some amazing work and I want to put on record the amazing leadership by the permanent and volunteer crew of the vessel. Irrespective of where they’ve gone, the work they provide for young people is really life changing stuff,” stated Leaman.
“Many of the young people who go on these voyages are from troubled backgrounds. A week away on the ship helps them to build self-confidence, leadership skills, team building skills, navigation and seamanship which helps them to become a more independent and positive person,”he added.
The ship is coded as a large commercial yacht under the MCA Large Commercial (Mega) Yacht Code.
Those not wishing to use the Stavros S Niarchos as a purpose built cadet training ship are advised to inspect the vessel.