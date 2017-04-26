Have your say about the future of the Canal and River Trust’s national boat licence

Boaters are being invited by the Canal and River Trust to take part in workshops to discuss the future of the national boat licence

Holders of the Canal and River Trust’s national boat licence are being asked for their views on the scheme.

The charity says the current licensing system has remained “largely unchanged for more than two decades”, and is often cited by boat owners as being “complex and out of date”.

To address this, it is holding an independent consultation, and has employed Involve, the independent charity specialising in public engagement.

It aims to ask boaters the fairest and simplest way to split the important financial contribution made by the different types of boats and boaters towards the upkeep of the waterways.

Involve has already spoken to the the UK’s main boating groups, such as the Residential Boat Owners’ Association and the National Association of Boat Owners.

Now, it is seeking the opinions of the 33,000 licence holders who use the trust’s network of rivers and canals.

In a media release, the trust said the points made during stage one will “form the basis of discussions in a series of boater workshops across the country”.

Workshops will be hosted by Involve at venues across the trust’s network.

Each workshop will consist of up to 15 boaters representing a range of different interest groups, such as boats with and without home moorings, leisure boaters, residential boaters, narrow and wide beam boaters, and a facilitator from Involve.

The aim of the workshops is to help shape stage three of the consultation which will be open to all licence holders.

The trust is in the process of emailing all current boat licence holders with an online link where they can express their interest in taking part in the workshops.

Boaters without access to the internet can contact Customer Services to complete the form for them. Participants will be randomly selected by Involve from the various interest groups in each location.

Commenting on the national review, the trust’s customer service and operations director, Ian Rogers, said: “The first stage of our national licensing consultation has been very productive and I’m pleased at how eager, honest and involved the conversations so far have been.”

“Now we’re offering every boater the opportunity to potentially take part in the workshops and help shape the wider consultation,” he continued.

“We hope boaters dig deeper into the themes introduced by the boating organisations. I’m sure they’ll be lively, enlightening discussions that help shape the final stage of consultation for our licensed customers,” added Rogers.

Meanwhile, following feedback from boaters, the Canal and River Trust is reinstating an option for boat licences to be renewed automatically.

Licences which are due to start on the 1 June 2017 will fall into this process if applicable.

Boaters will need to make sure their licence details are up-to-date and can make any amendments at the Trust’s licensing website.

The Trust will continue to send a notice of renewal each year so boaters can check their licence details are correct.

The renewal will also advise if any details are no longer valid and give boaters the option to opt out if a licence is no longer required.

The Trust will also send boaters a message if the licence was unable to be auto-renewed.

