School pupil Danielle Marr leaves class for her first RNLI shout

RNLI volunteer Danielle Marr, 18, had to abandon her science class to go to the aid of a broken down boat off Anstruther, Fife, Scotland



Teenage RNLI volunteer Danielle Marr had to abandon her lessons when she was paged to go to the aid of a broken down boat.

It was the 18-year-old’s first shout with Anstruther RNLI.

Danielle, a pupil at the town’s Waid Academy, was in a science class when her pager alerted her to the request to launch by the UK Coastguard.

“I was assisting a junior pupil in a science class when my pager sounded. It was a strange feeling as it’s the first time I have heard the pager go off in school and the teachers and staff were great to allow me to exit so quickly,” said the teenager.

Danielle swiftly left school and travelled the short distance to the lifeboat station.

She was joined by another new Anstruther RNLI volunteer, mother-of-two Louise McNicoll, 30, was also involved in the rescue which happened off the coast of Crail

Along with the rest of the crew, they set off to assist a 28-foot boat which had suffered mechanical failure, and needed a tow into Anstruther harbour.

Live electric cable found wrapped around speedboat propeller

“The shout itself went exactly to plan as we regularly practice towing the all-weather lifeboat with our D class and vice versa so it wasn’t the first time that myself or Louise have worked on this task but it certainly was a different feeling doing it in a shout scenario,” explained Danielle Marr.

Commenting on her first rescue, Louise added: “I was getting my son ready for nursery when my pager sounded. I had the added extra of dropping my son at my mum’s house on the way to the station.”

“It was great to see the training we practice put into action and having my first shout alongside Danielle was an added bonus,” continued the new recruit.

“The senior crew assisted us in what we had to do and all in all it was a job well done,” she added.