Sea cadets rescued after yacht runs aground in Lyme Regis

The five teenagers were on board a yacht which had broken free from its mooring and run aground on a beach in Lyme Regis

Five sea cadets had to be rescued by Lyme Regis RNLI after their yacht ran aground on a beach.

The teenagers, along with two adults, were on board the 35-foot TS Vigilant when it broke free from its mooring off Lyme Regis harbour.

It drifted towards the shore, running aground on the beach near Lucy’s Ledge in Lyme Regis.

The lifeboat crew were called out to the vessel and transferred the teenagers to the lifeboat station.

The RNLI volunteers then returned to the scene and secured a line before towing the yacht back to a mooring.

Continues below…

The sea cadets, who were en route from Plymouth to Poole, were all safe and well.

Speaking to the Mid Week Herald, helm Tim Edwards said: “I was pleased we were able to get the teenagers to safety of the lifeboat station and then recover the casualty vessel from trouble. The lifeboat crew performed really well and the all the training we do was put to good use!”

Edwards also had special praise for one of the crew – Tom Wallis.

“I brought the lifeboat alongside the grounded yacht in pitch darkness. Tom went aboard the yacht to reassure the youngsters and the two adult crew members,” continued the Lyme Regis helm.

“He then helped all seven people to board our lifeboat, which was quite an exercise in almost total darkness. Later Tom stayed aboard the yacht to assist as we re-floated it and towed it to safety,” added Edwards.