Sea trials for Project Solar – one of the world’s largest sailing yachts

Project Solar, also know as hull Y712, is undergoing sea trials near Rotterdam. On delivery, it will be one of the largest sailing yachts in the world

The 105-metre (344-foot) Project Solar is nearing its delivery date, having just undergone sea trials in The Netherlands.

The superyacht has been designed by Nuvolari Lenard with naval architecture by Dykstra, which has the 88-metre Maltese Falcon as part of its portfolio.

It has a three rotating mast structure similar to the Maltese Falcon, and is expected to be delivered to its owner by April 2017.

Built by the Dutch shipyard, Oceanco, Project Solar has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure.

The sailing yacht is spread over three teak decks and has a 15-metre (49-foot) beam which allows for a total interior volume of 2,700GT.

It comes with six cabins, and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Two Caterpillar diesel engines will give Project Solar a top speed of 17.5 knots.

Little information has been given about the superyacht, although drone footage has captured a spa pool on the main deck and a large hot tub on the upper deck.

Aft, the yacht has a fold-down platform, possibly the beach club. It also has an extensive sundeck.

Lloyd’s registered, Project Solar is expected to boast a unique array of green technologies, and is believed to have the ability to operate entirely on solar power.

The superyacht was launched last September in The Netherlands.

It is registered in the Cayman Islands.

Oceanco’s fleet includes one of the world’s largest high performances ketches, the 85-metre (279-foot) Aquijo, and The Wellesley, which is run by the The Wellesley hotel in Knightsbridge, offering up to 12 guests a room onboard.