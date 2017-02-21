Video: Seabourn Encore breaks its moorings and hits a cement carrier

Seabourn Encore is being repaired whilst continuing its itinerary after the luxury cruise ship broke free from its moorings and hit the Milburn Carrier II

Video footage of the moment the cruise ship, Seabourn Encore, broke free from its moorings and hit a cement carrier has emerged.

The video was captured at the Port of Timaru in New Zealand, one of the stops on the ship’s itinerary.

At the time of the incident, more than 600 passengers and crew were onboard. There were no reported injuries on either ship.

Both Seabourn Encore and the much smaller cement carrier, Milburn Carrier II sustained damage during the collision.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, the Timaru harbour master, Jim Dilley said strong winds contributed towards the incident.

“There were mooring issues with the ship and a strong southerly wind blew it away from the wharf,” he said.

Search for man missing from Carnival Elation cruise ship called off

The cruise ship became stuck between two wharves as a result of the collision, and pilot and tug boats were used to steady the vessel until the winds subsided.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the New Zealand Transport Accident Commission.

Video: Isle of Man ferry – Ben-my-Chree – slams into pier

Repairs to Seabourn Encore will be carried out by the crew while the ship continues its tour of New Zealand.

The ship was only launched last month in Singapore, and is the newest in the Seabourn fleet.

It has 12 decks and 3oo suites to accommodate 600 passengers.

The ship was on a 16-night itinerary around Australia and New Zealand when the accident happened on 12 February 2017.