Search for missing 90-year-old sailor Arthur Taylor continues

The 90-year-old sailor was last seen on Easter Saturday when he left his accommodation to take his boat out from Gwbert boat club, Ceredigion in Wales

Welsh police are appealing for photographs or video footage taken along the coast around Gwbert, Cardigan, as they continue their search for missing sailor Arthur Taylor.

The 90-year-old, who is from Lancashire, was last seen leaving his accommodation at around 9.30am on 15 April 2017.

He was planning on taking his boat out to sea from Gwbert boat club, Ceredigion.

The boat was found on Easter Sunday, but Arthur Taylor is “still unaccounted for”.

Arthur Taylor, who was commonly known as Archie, is described as 5’ 4” tall and of slim build.

He has grey hair and was last seen wearing a navy jumper and dark grey waterproof jacket.

After he was reported missing, Milford Haven Coastguard coordinated an extensive air and sea search on Saturday evening.

The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, Cardigan, Gwbert and Moylegrove Coastguard Rescue Teams and RNLI lifeboats from Cardigan and Fishguard were all involved in the search along with Dfyd Powys Police and the National Police Air Service (NPAS).

The air search was called off on 16 April, with coastguard rescue teams making a shore line search during the evening following low water at 6pm.

The police are now asking for any video or photos taken by members of the public on Saturday morning as they may have captured Arthur Taylor sailing.

They are also asking walkers on the coastal path in Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire to keep an eye out for signs of the missing sailor.

Anyone with photographs or video footage of a small single person dinghy in the sea is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police by emailing Centre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting incident reference 251 of 15/04.