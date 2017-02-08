Search for missing kayaker Dominic Jackson continues

Dominic Jackson went out sea kayaking from Portsoy in Aberdeenshire on 5 February 2017 and has not been seen since.

The RNLI and Police Scotland have issued a reminder about coastal safety as volunteers continue to search for missing kayaker Dominic Jackson.

The 35-year-old was reporting missing on 5 February 2017 after he failed to return home from a weekend sea kayaking trip from Portsoy, Aberdeenshire.

The on-going search is being co-ordinated by Police Scotland and HM Coastguard, and has involved Macduff RNLI.

Family and friends are also conducting their own searches and have set up a Find Dom Facebook group to co-ordinate their efforts and share information.

Specialist Police Search Advisors (POLSAs) today (8 February 2017) co-ordinated further searches of the water and coastline assisted by the dive unit and air support.

Volunteers helping in the search are being urged by both the RNLI and Police Scotland to be aware of coastal safety.

Mike Rawlins from Macduff RNLI said: “Over the past 36 hours we have seen many posts from people on social media offering to help with the search for Dominic and a number of members of the community have been part of an organised search today ( 7 February).”

“Whilst it is heartening and not at all unexpected, to see such a response from the communities along the coast, with more specialist search teams now being involved in the search for Dominic, I would urge members of the community to not start their own searches,” he continued.

“While walking around the coast in our area is a very safe and enjoyable activity, slips and falls do happen. With the poor weather we are experiencing today there could be an increase the risk of slipping or falling on wet ground,” stressed Rawlins.

“We understand that the community want to do as much as possible to help find Dominic, but if someone were to be injured by slipping and falling while searching, depending on the location of the accident, Coastguard teams and lifeboats may need to be involved, taking valuable resources away from the on-going search,” he urged.

“It goes without saying that the thoughts of everyone at RNLI Macduff are with Dominic’s family and friends at this very distressing time,” added Rawlins.

Officers leading the search for Dominic Jackson are also urging volunteers to put their own safety first.

Inspector Kevin Goldie – who is now leading the police operation – has warned that with weather conditions not expected to improve, highly trained specialist officers are needed to tackle more dangerous and challenging terrain.

Ross Greenhill, UK Coastguard Coastal Operations Area Commander, has also urged volunteers not to enter the water during their searches.

Inspector Goldie added: “Once again I would like to thank the volunteers who have turned out for their support both yesterday and today – I cannot stress how much it is appreciated and I know it has been a great source of strength for Dominic’s family at this difficult time.”

“However weather conditions are not expected to improve today and as our search operation enters more difficult and challenging terrain, our priority must be your safety. I know that a number of volunteers have turned out with kayaks today to assist with the sea search, however given the conditions I would urge you to find other ways of supporting Dominic’s family,” he stressed.

“Police Scotland has specially trained staff who we are unable to deploy at this stage due to the deteriorating weather and dangerous conditions; I would advise members of the public also not to put themselves at risk,” urged Inspector Goldie.

“By no means does this mean the search is being scaled down, however we need the right people in the right places at this time. Our officers are trained in certain techniques and will be designated to certain areas – they have the skills and equipment needed to maximise the area we need to cover,” he stated.

“As always, anyone with information about Dominic’s whereabouts at the weekend are urged to contact Police 101, no matter how insignificant you think your information might be,” added Inspector Goldie.

On Tuesday, a piece of safety equipment, which is believed to have been attached to a kayak, was recovered in the water in the Portknockie area.

A paddle has also been spotted in the water near to where a kayak, which is similar to the one used by Dominic Jackson, was recovered off the Lybster coast overnight.