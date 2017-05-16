Missing Yorkshire crew found safe and well after yacht ran aground

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the crew of the yacht Don't Panic, which was found aground off Scarborough earlier today, are safe and well

16 May 4.05pm

The crew of the yacht, Don’t Panic, are safe and well after the boat was found aground off West Pier, Scarborough earlier today.

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they assisted the UK Coastguard with the search, and ” have located two people safe and well in Scarborough.”

A major land and sea search was launched after the blue and white yacht was discovered by a passing fishing boat in the early hours of this morning.

It involved HM Coastguard Rescue Teams from Scarborough and Burniston, lifeboats from Scarborough and the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Humberside.

It appears the crew scrambled to safety after abandoning the boat but failed to notify the emergency services.

In a statement, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “The search and rescue operation launched this morning after a yacht was reported run aground has ended.”

“We are satisfied that the crew is not at sea but are unable to confirm that both have been spoken to. We always advise anyone who finds themselves in trouble at sea or at the coast calls 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

16 May 11.53pm

Search teams are combing the Yorkshire coastline around Scarborough after a yacht ran aground with no crew on board.

The blue and white yacht – called Don’t Panic – was found aground in the early hours of this morning (16 May).

It was last seen leaving Scarborough early yesterday evening at around 5.30pm, and was spotted on CCTV.

The UK Coastguard was contacted by the crew of a fishing vessel at around 4.20am after they saw the yacht aground off West Pier.

In a statement, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “It’s thought there were two people on board but no-one has been found and attempts to contact Paul Rose who owns the yacht has been unsuccessful.”

Continued below…



HM Coastguard Rescue Teams from Scarborough and Burniston are conducting a shoreline search while lifeboats from Scarborough and the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Humberside are searching the sea.

Commenting on the ongoing incident, Mike Puplett, from UK Coastguard, said: “Our primary concern is obviously to find this crew. If you know where they are or if you are that crew, please let us know.”

“We just need to know that you are safe,” he added.