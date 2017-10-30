Selsey RNLI all-weather lifeboat deployed to assist sinking yacht

The UK Coastguard requested the immediate assistance of Selsey RNLI lifeboat after yacht Paper Moon lost their propeller shaft and started taking on water

The UK Coastguard asked for the assistant of Selsey RNLI lifeboat on Thursday (26 October) after the 8.5 metre yacht Paper Moon ran into trouble.

There were five passengers on board, two adults and three children, all believed to be wearing lifejackets.

The two adults on board gave their position as one mile south east of the boathouse.

The Shannon class lifeboat Denise and Eric was launched at 11.43am with a crew of six volunteers. The Paper Moon passengers and skipper were taken aboard the lifeboat whilst two RNLI volunteers transferred to the yacht with a salvage pump.

The two crew pumped out the water from the bilges and stopped the water ingress with rags and a bung.

The weather on scene was wind south west force 2 sea state smooth in overcast skies.

Paper Moon was towed and taken to Chichester harbour, where it arrived at around 2.30pm and was then taken to Sparkes marina where it was safely berthed at 2.45pm.