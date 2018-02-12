Sheerness RNLI inshore lifeboat rescues two men after their dinghy runs into difficulties in River Medway

The two men were returning from a yacht to Hoo Marina in Kent when the outboard engine of their dinghy failed
Sheerness RNLI inshore lifeboat Buster was launched at 4.02pm on Sunday (11 February) after receiving a call from the Coastguard alerting them that two men in a small dinghy were in trouble close to Hoo Marina in Kent.
The men were returning to the marina on a dinghy after being on a yacht moored in the River Medway.
The outboard motor on their dinghy failed and it was drifting in poor weather conditions, including sleet and snow.
Sheerness RNLI lifeboat located the men approximately a quarter of a mile south of Hoo Marina. The crew took the men on board Buster and towed their dinghy back to the marina.
The RNLI confirmed that the men were safe and wearing appropriate clothes for being out on the water.