Shoreham boat tragedy: one dead and two remain missing

The search for the two men off the Shoreham coast has now been called off. It is believed their boat was in collision with another vessel in the English Channel before it sank

An investigation is underway after a fatal incident in the English Channel off Shoreham yesterday morning (6 August) which has left one man dead.

Two men remain missing while a fourth man was pulled from the sea by the crew of a fishing boat after he clung to a buoy for several hours.

The 45-year-old remains in a stable condition in hospital under observation.

Sussex Police said the men, two of whom are related, are all Romanian nationals; two are from Brighton and two, including the survivor, are from London.

The men all left Shoreham Harbour shortly after midnight on Sunday for a fishing trip on board a five-metre boat.

According to the survivor, the boat was hit by a larger vessel and sank at around 2am. It is unclear as to why they didn’t contact the UK Coastguard or issue a Mayday.

He was rescued around two miles from Shoreham Harbour just before 6am and transferred to the Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat.

A major search was subsequently launched by HM Coastguard supported by Sussex Police.

Coastguard search and rescue helicopters from Lydd and Lee-on-Solent, together with Coastguard Rescue Teams from Shoreham and Littlehampton and RNLI lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton plus several other local vessels were all been involved in the search.

Police officers also searched beaches between Brighton and Worthing.

The body of a man was recovered from the sea and brought ashore by Coastguard helicopter around 8.15am.

The search was suspended by late afternoon.

A controller with the UK Coastguard, Andy Jenkins, commented: “Following an extensive search of the area using multiple assets nothing further has been found at this time so the decision has been made to suspend the search pending further information.”

“A review of the incident details will be ongoing through the rest of the day,” he added.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Carr said: “Sussex Police are undertaking a joint investigation with the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch. We are now trying to establish the circumstances and to identify the other vessel involved.”

“An earlier appeal for information prompted a significant number of calls and I would like to thank people for their prompt responses, which enabled us to quickly identify who had been involved.”

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of all those who have been involved in this tragic incident,” she added.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident or the boat involved to call 101 quoting Operation Barnet.